Warren Buffett spent $6.5 billion to help Mars acquire Wrigley during the financial crisis. Here's the story of how he made the candy deal happen.
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
**
· *Warren Buffett spent $6.5 billion to help Mars acquire Wrigley during the financial crisis.*
· *The famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO bought $2.1 billion of Wrigley preferred stock paying a 5% annual dividend, and $4.4 billion in bonds boasting an 11.45% interest rate.*
· *The merger was "completed without...
