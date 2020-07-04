Coronavirus-hammered Air France announces 7,500 job cuts
Saturday, 4 July 2020 (
21 minutes ago) Air France and regional subsidiary Hop announced 7,500 job cuts Friday after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel.Activists from multiple unions protested at Air France headquarters...
