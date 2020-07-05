Huawei faces UK 5G ban within months - report

Sunday, 5 July 2020 () UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to begin phasing out the use of Huawei technology in Britain's 5G network as soon as this year, in a major about-turn, The Telegraph can disclose. Read More Huawei in the cold as...
Huawei launches campaign in the UK The Chinese telecommunications company launched a newspaper and internet campaign in recognition of the landmark, as it reaffirmed its commitment to provide "the best..
Huawei's UK chief issues financial warning Victor Zhang has warned there will be significant consequences for the UK if the country decides against using Huawei, with the National Security Centre set..
