India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World



India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 hours ago

Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala 'volcano' analogy



From the samples of two slain terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir testing positive, to Delhi reaching the cusp of the 1-lakh mark in total cases - here are the top ten news updates on the spread of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 8 hours ago