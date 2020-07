Queen St forex broker Russell Maher jailed over $1.55m fraud Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A foreign exchange broker who defrauded his clients of $1.55 million by using forged documents has been jailed.Russell Maher appeared today in the Auckland District Court and was sentenced by Judge Russell Collins to three years... A foreign exchange broker who defrauded his clients of $1.55 million by using forged documents has been jailed.Russell Maher appeared today in the Auckland District Court and was sentenced by Judge Russell Collins to three years... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this