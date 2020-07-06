Chase Mining begins second diamond hole at Lorraine Mine Gold Project in Canada Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has started drilling a second diamond hole at the Lorraine Mine Gold Project in Quebec, Canada, with the first hole intersecting the targeted contact shear zone. In diamond hole CM-20-01 the company visually confirmed interpretations made in the Scope of Works with respect to targeting the historic reported gold mineralisation at the 6-Level of the Lorraine nickel-copper mine. Targeted zone intersected The hole was successfully completed at 368.5 metres and intersected the targeted contact shear zone over about 4 metres from 351.5 metres downhole. This included a quartz-carbonate-fuchsite vein with aggregates of pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite at 353.4 metres. A second downhole zone of brecciation of about 8 metres was intersected in footwall basalt from around 360 metres downhole with increased pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite aggregates at 362 metres. Quartz-carbonate-fuchsite vein at 353.4 metres downhole. Encouraging sign The observations from the target are an encouraging sign of alteration typically found associated with gold mineralising events in the district. Vein margins show ‘crack and seal’ laminated selvages, which are also typical of gold prospective veins. Although no visible gold was logged in the core, CML notes that 1960’s underground sampling and the 2005 mullock sampling also did not report visible gold from the high-grade target zone, even though the grade was reported at 45.24 g/t over 28 metres in a channel sample. Detail core logging and cutting of all the mineralised zones is underway and samples will be submitted for analyses as a batch once the Lorraine diamond program is complete. Second hole underway Hole CM-20-02 is underway and was at 258 metres last night. Based on information gained from CM-20-01, this hole will be extended by about 20 metres beyond the planned depth of 410 metres. When this hole is completed, the diamond rig will continue with planned holes CM20-03 and CM-20-04. 👓 View full article

