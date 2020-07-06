Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for US$4bn

Proactive Investors Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) has agreed to buy Dominion Energy Inc’s NYSE: D) natural gas infrastructure business in a US$4bn deal. It sees the Oracle of Omaha pick up some 7,700 miles of pipelines and 900 billion cubic feet worth of gas storage. Berkshire Hathaway is taking on US$5.7bn of debt as part of the deal which has a total enterprise value of nearly US$10bn. “We are very proud to be adding such a great portfolio of natural gas assets to our already strong energy business,” Buffett said in a statement. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Energy chief executive added: “Acquiring this portfolio of natural gas assets considerably expands our company’s footprint in several Eastern and Western states as well as globally, increasing the market reach and diversity of Berkshire Hathaway Energy.” The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman goes viral for making multiple turns to pump gas in her car: 'Nope, she had it' [Video]

Woman goes viral for making multiple turns to pump gas in her car: 'Nope, she had it'

A woman has gone viral for making multiple turns at a gas station...in a hilarious effort to align her vehicle’s gas tank with the gas pump.On June 29, a Reddit user by the username of TheDJAiden,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published
Govt working towards making gas available at affordable price: Dharmendra Pradhan [Video]

Govt working towards making gas available at affordable price: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on July 01 said that the natural gas is an important fuel to many industries, we're moving towards rationalization of gas transportation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Enquiring cause of gas leakage: Visakhapatnam DCP [Video]

Enquiring cause of gas leakage: Visakhapatnam DCP

At least two workers died due to leakage of Benzimidazole gas in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Four got hospitalised after falling sick following the gas leakage on June 30. While speaking to ANI,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Berkshire Hathaway Is Buying Dominion Energy's Gas Transmission Business for $9.7 Billion

 The deal will make Warren Buffett's company one of the country's largest gas transporters.
Motley Fool

Buffett's Berkshire to Buy Dominion Energy Gas Assets for $4B

 Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire...
Newsmax

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds to energy portfolio, buys Dominion Energy gas lines in $9.7B deal

 Dominion has more than 7 million energy customers across 20 states in the U.S. Berkshire Hathaway provides service to 12 million worldwide customers.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this