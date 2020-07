Pret a Manger to close 30 stores, putting 1,000 jobs at risk Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Pret a Manger has said it will close 30 stores across the UK as a result of declining sales, putting around 1,000 jobs at risk. 👓 View full article

