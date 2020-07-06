Karen Friedman: The importance of every customer interaction
Monday, 6 July 2020 () We were shopping for a career coach for our son and reached out to someone who came highly recommended as one of the best in the business. “Robert” immediately sent us an email with a multi-page PDF of the services he could offer us. Included was a category called interview preparation. For $250, Robert’s one-hour interview preparation service would provide clients with “live simulated interview practice” to help them clearly articulate their brand and answer difficult questions. My…