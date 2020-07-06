DeSantis, Pence offer assurances as Florida Covid-19 cases surge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida reports more than 10,000 new cases



That brings the total number of cases in Florida to over 169,000 cases. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago VP Pence: We are in a much better place to confront the rising cases impacting Fla.



Despite Florida once again setting a single-day record for new cases in the state, Vice President Mike Pence is urging the public to remain vigilant and optimistic. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43 Published 4 days ago Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day



[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources DeSantis, Pence Offer Assurances As Cases Surge Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence tried Thursday to assure residents that Florida is responding effectively to the coronavirus pandemic, as the...

cbs4.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this