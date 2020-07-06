Global  

DeSantis, Pence offer assurances as Florida Covid-19 cases surge

bizjournals Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence tried Thursday to assure residents that Florida is responding effectively to the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases continues to soar and some hospitals are having to halt non-emergency inpatient surgeries. While Pence contended that the state was in a “much better place” to respond to the surge in cases because of increased testing and availability of protective equipment, he acknowledged that work needed to be done to “flatten the…
 [NFA] Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the state's health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000. Jillian Kitchener has more.

