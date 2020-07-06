10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Here's what you need to know before markets open.
1. *Chinese stocks had their best day in a year as global markets ignore surging COVID cases and keep rising. *The CSI 300 Index of Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks surged as much as 5.7% by the close, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite was also up almost 6%. Stocks in...
With the Wildlife and Safari Tourism industry still on its knees, self-drive safaris in South Africa have recently been allowed again. We took the opportunity and headed straight to the Kruger National..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Tweets about this
Peg Meerkatz These are all Amazon items so if you'd rather order directly from Amazon please let me know what I give you the lin… https://t.co/ZoqqxM6iT7 57 seconds ago
travi@itsJerian I’m switching from mobile to PC for the first time and I want to know, is you last keybonds video still… https://t.co/z6XIUOoSDe 24 minutes ago
amber cook RT @myabysslife: I BEG OF YOU, DO NOT VOTE FOR THIS MAN!!!
Running under “Birthday Party”??
He’s NEVER VOTED BEFORE???
Y’all, please do… 43 minutes ago