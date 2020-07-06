Global  
 

U.S. Stocks May Follow Overseas Markets Higher In Early Trading

RTTNews Monday, 6 July 2020
With traders returning to their desks following the holiday weekend, stocks are likely to extend a recent upward trend in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 398 points.
 Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at...

Runnymede Capital Management's Andrew Wang says the massive liquidity and government stimulus measures can drive the market higher in the third quarter. But he tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the markets..

Jim Cramer weighs in on the market and the data point that is helping stocks bounce.

And throwing big tech into the rally would see the U.S. stock market up even higher.

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets Stocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street, joining a worldwide upturn headlined by the best day for Chinese stocks in nearly five years....
U.S. Stocks May Open Higher On Upbeat JPMorgan Earnings

 Following the sharp pullback seen in afternoon trading on Monday, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are...
U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength On Upbeat Vaccine News

 Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, extending the rally seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently...
