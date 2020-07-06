U.S. Stocks May Follow Overseas Markets Higher In Early Trading

Video credit: ANI - Published 1 week ago Markets open flat but IT, auto stocks gain 01:11 Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at...