SBA releases redacted PPP data; lawsuit for full disclosure continues Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday released a redacted slice of Paycheck Protection Program data that identifies major recipients as well as the extent of jobs supported by the $659 billion program during the country's initial economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The data is the most detailed yet about the program, which is the federal government's primary Covid-19 relief effort for small business, and its release follows weeks of legal challenges by major media companies seeking… 👓 View full article

