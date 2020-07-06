Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SBA releases redacted PPP data; lawsuit for full disclosure continues

bizjournals Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday released a redacted slice of Paycheck Protection Program data that identifies major recipients as well as the extent of jobs supported by the $659 billion program during the country's initial economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The data is the most detailed yet about the program, which is the federal government's primary Covid-19 relief effort for small business, and its release follows weeks of legal challenges by major media companies seeking…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tbbjpam

Pam TBBJ RT @TBBJnewsroom: SBA releases redacted PPP data; lawsuit for full disclosure continues https://t.co/J5yDzTRPjA https://t.co/KxIRJaVw47 15 minutes ago

TBBJnewsroom

Tampa Bay Business Journal SBA releases redacted PPP data; lawsuit for full disclosure continues https://t.co/J5yDzTRPjA https://t.co/KxIRJaVw47 19 minutes ago

RLynch_OBJ

Ryan Lynch OBJ's parent company is notably part of a lawsuit asking for additional transparency and the release of full progra… https://t.co/Bwzsk7owIT 28 minutes ago