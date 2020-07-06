SBA releases redacted PPP data; lawsuit for full disclosure continues
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday released a redacted slice of Paycheck Protection Program data that identifies major recipients as well as the extent of jobs supported by the $659 billion program during the country's initial economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The data is the most detailed yet about the program, which is the federal government's primary Covid-19 relief effort for small business, and its release follows weeks of legal challenges by major media companies seeking…