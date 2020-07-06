|
JPMORGAN: The coronavirus crisis has decimated one of the safest defenses long-term investors have against stock-market crashes. Here are 4 ways to pivot your portfolio now.
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
· JPMorgan's top long-term strategist is advising investors to "significantly reduce" their holdings of safe government bonds.
· He says the era of zero yields has arrived sooner than expected and will be here to stay for a while longer.
· He offers alternatives for investors who have traditionally relied on the 60/40...
