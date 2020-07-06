These are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood over the past week (UBER, GNUS, PLUG, NIO, TSLA, LCA, AMZN, PFE, WKHS, GPS) Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

· *Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.*

· *Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood's API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.*

·... · *Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.*· *Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood's API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - These are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood over the past week (UBER, GNUS, PLUG, NIO, TSL… https://t.co/luN7dApbq3 4 minutes ago Trading Derivatives RT @businessinsider: These are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood over the past week https://t.co/XyK5MnnRjd 15 minutes ago Business Insider These are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood over the past week https://t.co/XyK5MnnRjd 27 minutes ago โด่า การบิ่งข้างการที่น้าโด่า @BW @business @elonmusk He knew that all USA stimulus money companies take to stocks market and in most popular sto… https://t.co/uSiMRqX2qg 2 days ago edward bund If one of these “most popular stocks” dips just buy more they are too big to fail and they control the world (amazo… https://t.co/zpsNiCamYG 2 days ago chris kelly These were the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in June https://t.co/RzX9b8XR55 3 days ago Toto If you want to understand the last few months on stock markets... https://t.co/98wnb8LbL8 https://t.co/8KQWRsIHqi 4 days ago Rajeesh Kumar These were the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of June https://t.co/ESdkEw1Gx3 https://t.co/1JaX7MPYaw 4 days ago