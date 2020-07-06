Global  

Mitch McConnell opens the door to another stimulus check for Americans, saying people earning under $40,000 a year have been 'hit the hardest'

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell opens the door to another stimulus check for Americans, saying people earning under $40,000 a year have been 'hit the hardest'· · McConnell opened the door to a second round of stimulus checks on Monday.
· "I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less," McConnell said. 
· The comments from McConnell mirror those from White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, who said...
