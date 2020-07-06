Mitch McConnell opens the door to another stimulus check for Americans, saying people earning under $40,000 a year have been 'hit the hardest'
Monday, 6 July 2020 () · · McConnell opened the door to a second round of stimulus checks on Monday.
· "I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less," McConnell said.
· The comments from McConnell mirror those from White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, who said...
Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting homes to check people's temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during..
Millions of Americans are still waiting for their stimulus check. Now, some of those people will receive their payment in the form of a debit card instead. Local financial professional Brad Zucker from..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:59Published