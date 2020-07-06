Global  

Genius Brands inks deal to create new Stan Lee Universe

bizjournals Monday, 6 July 2020
Kids media company Genius Brands International has struck a deal with Stan Lee’s Pow! Entertainment to create Stan Lee Universe, a joint venture that will assume worldwide rights to Lee’s post-Marvel properties. Beverly Hills, California-based Genius Brands (Nasdaq: GNUS) said it will draw from more than 100 original Stan Lee creations and develop and license about seven properties per year. “In all of Hollywood, there is no greater prize. This is the Holy Grail,” Genius Brands Chairman…
