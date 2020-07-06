Legend Mining hits best Mawson grades to date with 3% nickel, 2.3% copper and 0.19% cobalt Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has added to the robust nature of Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project in WA’s Fraser Range with an intersection of 4.5 metres at 3.05% nickel, 2.32% copper and 0.19% cobalt the best grades to date. The company is further encouraged by the assay results from two further diamond holes at Mawson - RKDD015 and RKDD018. In hole 18, the 4.5-metre intercept from 103.7 metres was within 19.2 metres at 1.69% nickel, 1.23% copper and 0.09% cobalt from 97.9 metres. “Robust grades and widths” Legend managing director Mark Wilson said: “The grades of the 4.5-metre intercept of 3% nickel, 2.3% copper and 0.19% cobalt in hole 18 are the best grades to date at Mawson. “The other assays for this hole and hole 15 generally add to the robust grades and widths reported at Mawson.” Both holes were drilled to follow up significant nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation intersected previously in diamond holes seven and eight. Maximum values within the 4.5-metre intersection were 4.14% nickel and 5.25% copper. Hole 18, which was designed to test the eastern extension of sulphide mineralisation in hole eight, also returned 34.65 metres at 0.51% nickel, 0.35% copper and 0.03% cobalt from 130.7 metres. This interval of heavy disseminated and blebby/disseminated sulphide is associated with the top of the lower mafic intrusive. Hole 15 results Diamond hole 15 was designed to test the northern extension of massive sulphide mineralisation in hole 11 and the eastern extension of the upper sulphide zone in hole seven. It returned intersections of 73.5 metres at 0.32% nickel, 0.29% copper and 0.02% cobalt from 87.5 metres as well as 24.3 metres at 0.22% nickel, 0.26% copper and 0.02% cobalt from 279 metres. Wilson added: “As I have previously commented, the mineralisation is open to the southwest, northeast and east and requires further analysis of all datasets prior to planning step-out drill holes.” Future work Legend will continue a 3,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program targeting known sulphide mineralisation, geochemical anomalies and gravity features. Infill aircore drilling will also continue across the greater Mawson area. The company is also integrating RC, aircore and gravity datasets to assist future diamond drill hole planning and design. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Copper price surges due to global shortage



Chile, the world's largest exporter of metal essential in electronic products and manufacturing, faces drastic drop in production due to COVID-19 crisis. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 5 days ago 'Best friends': John Legend on his bond with his daughter



John Legend says his four-year-old daughter is his "best friend", because she's "fun to be around" and already has "good verbal skills" to communicate with him. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago SHH! Secrets of Copper Queen Mine - ABC15 Digital



Grab a hard hat, jump on a cart and take a tour back in time into the mine! Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:54 Published on June 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Legend Mining reports best hole drilled to date at Mawson discovery on Fraser Range Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has received strong massive sulphide assays from "the best hole drilled to date" at Mawson discovery within the Rockford...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago





Tweets about this