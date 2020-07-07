Australia Retains Interest Rate, Asset Purchase Programme As Expected Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Australia's central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low and the target yield on three-year government bonds unchanged, and vowed to maintain its accommodative approach as long as required amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The board of Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, decided to maintain cash rate and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this