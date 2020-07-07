Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York test results for coronavirus continue to stay low

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
According to the New York State Department of Health, last Thursday saw an uptick in Erie County, in both the number of positive new cases of COVID-19 (57) and the positivity rate (2.1%) …which just as suddenly drifted back down to the previous average of around 1% in subsequent days. WGRZ-TV contacted the Erie County Department of Health to see if it could offer an explanation. In an e-mail, department spokesperson Kara Kane wrote: "We are seeing, and we will continue to see fluctuations in…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Day Care Centers Could Reopen As Early As Monday

New York City Day Care Centers Could Reopen As Early As Monday 00:18

 The city's Department of Health approved a plan to reopne more than 3,000 child care centers across the city.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York [Video]

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Evening Forecast at 6PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Evening Forecast at 6PM

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 11 at 6 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published
WNY Flash Academy back on the pitch [Video]

WNY Flash Academy back on the pitch

After months away from the pitch due to COVID-19, the Flash Academy has been back at it since July 6th.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%

 NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

shelby9s

Shirley Kay New York anti body test results in Queens show 68% https://t.co/WHJHRumU01 17 hours ago

JimPolandcom

Jim Poland RT @ydrcom: Private lab results, as well as increased positives among younger age groups are reasons for jump. https://t.co/d7KlRtAH7E 18 hours ago

EvaSmartAI

Eva Coronavirus update: New York #USA - Total test results: 4,541,574 - 400,299 tested positive - 4,141,275 tested… https://t.co/yBi6vuXKx5 1 day ago

ydrcom

YDR online Private lab results, as well as increased positives among younger age groups are reasons for jump. https://t.co/d7KlRtAH7E 1 day ago

LDNews

Lebanon Daily News Private lab results, as well as increased positives among younger age groups are reasons for jump. https://t.co/2uzs1ndvbI 1 day ago

PONews

Public Opinion Private lab results, as well as increased positives among younger age groups are reasons for jump. https://t.co/CmJIuvug1Y 1 day ago

theeveningsun

The Evening Sun Private lab results, as well as increased positives among younger age groups are reasons for jump. https://t.co/eOUcJjGmgQ 1 day ago

KatieGibasTV

Katie Gibas RT @SPECNewsBuffalo: New York's coronavirus infection rate remains largely flat, with more than 70,000 test results in the last day finding… 1 day ago