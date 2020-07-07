Global  

Miami-Dade County amends emergency order to allow outdoor dining

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez will allow restaurants to provide dine-in service for patrons in small parties outdoors in his latest order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. On a call with local restaurateurs Monday night, he said outdoor tables must still be six feet apart and limited to four people each. Music must not be played too loudly to keep people from shouting and potentially spreading more contagions into the air. This change came the same day that Giménez announced…
