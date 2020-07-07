S.F.-based Sunrun to buy publicly traded rival in deal worth billions Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Local renewable energy powerhouse Sunrun Inc., the country's largest home solar provider, is buying Utah-based Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) in a deal that brings together two leading publicly traded residential solar providers. San Francisco-based Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) announced Monday in an SEC filing that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sunrun will acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction, in which each share of Vivint Solar common stock will be exchanged… 👓 View full article

