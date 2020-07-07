Global  

A research house that called the COVID-19 market sell-off as early as February says investors should 'buy the dip' if stocks fall 5-10%

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
A research house that called the COVID-19 market sell-off as early as February says investors should 'buy the dip' if stocks fall 5-10%· Analysts at BCA Research are recommending investors "buy the dip" if stocks fall 5-10% from current levels.
· BCA Research analysts predicted in February that stock markets were too complacent about the potential impact of COVID-19 before a huge sell-off took place. 
· The analysts, led by Peter Berezin, said that even...
