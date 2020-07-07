Global  

Nashville firm buys more Memphis office space

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020
About seven months after buying Atrium I & II, Gorney Realty Co. has purchased two more East Memphis office buildings from Highwoods Properties. The Nashville-based real estate firm spent $23.3 million on the Centrum and Colonnade buildings, which are located at 6363 Poplar Ave. and 1661 International Drive, respectively. “These low-density buildings were designed and built to stand the test of time which has proven to be the case. Selectively purchasing buildings from great institutional owners…
Nashville firm buys more East Memphis office space

