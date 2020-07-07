Nashville firm buys more Memphis office space Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

About seven months after buying Atrium I & II, Gorney Realty Co. has purchased two more East Memphis office buildings from Highwoods Properties. The Nashville-based real estate firm spent $23.3 million on the Centrum and Colonnade buildings, which are located at 6363 Poplar Ave. and 1661 International Drive, respectively. “These low-density buildings were designed and built to stand the test of time which has proven to be the case. Selectively purchasing buildings from great institutional owners… 👓 View full article

