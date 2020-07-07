Nashville firm buys more Memphis office space

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () About seven months after buying Atrium I & II, Gorney Realty Co. has purchased two more East Memphis office buildings from Highwoods Properties. The Nashville-based real estate firm spent $23.3 million on the Centrum and Colonnade buildings, which are located at 6363 Poplar Ave. and 1661 International Drive, respectively. “These low-density buildings were designed and built to stand the test of time which has proven to be the case. Selectively purchasing buildings from great institutional owners…
B.F. Myers is one of the oldest family-owned furniture stores in Tennessee. Their 60,000 square foot showroom is more than enough space to social distance, their sales associates are wearing masks and..