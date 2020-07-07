Global  
 

Mayor Curry addresses lawsuit in response to mask mandate

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Mayor Lenny Curry said he understands residents' frustrations in a web address Tuesday, but said masks are one of the few tools at the city's disposal to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The mask mandate was announced last week while the mayor was away with his family. Since then, a lawsuit has been filed in response to the mandate by Anthony Sabatini, a representative in the Florida legislature. The lawsuit asserts that the mandate is both unlawful and unconstitutional. "Look, I understand people…
