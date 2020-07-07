|
The stock market cares more about the makeup of Congress than it does the winner of the presidency. Here's why.
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
· *The stock market cares more about which party controls Congress than it does about which party wins the presidency, historical data suggests.*
· *In a report published on Monday, Senior Market Strategist Ryan Detrick at LPL Financial wrote that "stocks have tended to do their best when we have a split Congress."*
· *On...
