Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orlando startups partner with gaming firms Epic Games and Miniclip

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Two Orlando startups entered multiplayer mode with recent gaming projects.  Mobile game developer HypGames Inc. launched Ultimate Golf in June with the help of online gaming site Miniclip, becoming the 19th most popular sports game on the Apple App Store as of July 6. And simulation firm SimBlocks LLC on June 24 was awarded a $250,000 grant by game developer and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. Together, the two startups' partnerships likely will create a lot of opportunity in tech-related industries…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7

Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7 01:07

 One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99. The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NBA 2K21: three players, three covers... which one will you buy? [Video]

NBA 2K21: three players, three covers... which one will you buy?

It's official, we know who's going to be on the covers of 2K's 'NBA 2K21'. Each cover will represent a generation of players and we couldn't agree more with who they've chosen!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Top 10 Best Upcoming New Video Game Franchises [Video]

Top 10 Best Upcoming New Video Game Franchises

The next generation of gaming consoles is going to bring with it some exciting new franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at original games coming to current and next-gen consoles that are..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:34Published
Mobile Gaming News: Ninja Turtles, Metal Slug, Genshin Impact and more! [Video]

Mobile Gaming News: Ninja Turtles, Metal Slug, Genshin Impact and more!

From a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mobile game to info about PUBG’s upcoming map - we're here to make sure you get all your mobile gaming news.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

VoteBillMoore

Bill Moore Orlando startups partner with gaming firms Epic Games and Miniclip - Orlando Business Journal #VOTEBILLMOORE… https://t.co/72TdgB7YpY 14 minutes ago

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Orlando startups partner with gaming firms Epic Games and Miniclip https://t.co/hXS7A5U7Ab 18 minutes ago

OBJUpdate

OrlandoBizJournal Two #Orlando #startups entered multiplayer mode with recent #gaming projects. Have you played more #videogames duri… https://t.co/sYSFKFLxcu 22 minutes ago