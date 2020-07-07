Orlando startups partner with gaming firms Epic Games and Miniclip
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Two Orlando startups entered multiplayer mode with recent gaming projects. Mobile game developer HypGames Inc. launched Ultimate Golf in June with the help of online gaming site Miniclip, becoming the 19th most popular sports game on the Apple App Store as of July 6. And simulation firm SimBlocks LLC on June 24 was awarded a $250,000 grant by game developer and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. Together, the two startups' partnerships likely will create a lot of opportunity in tech-related industries…
