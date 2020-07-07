GHP sends letter urging cancellation of Texas GOP convention in Houston
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () After the Republican Party of Texas said it will move forward with its in-person convention in Houston despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Greater Houston Partnership is calling for the event's cancellation. GHP President and CEO Bob Harvey and Chair Bobby Tudor sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, on July 7. The letter asks "those with the authority to cancel" the event…