Former Ohio State president Michael Drake picked to lead University of California system

Former Ohio State University President Michael Drake is leaving Ohio to become president of the University of California, the college system announced Tuesday evening. Drake, 69, finished his tenure as Ohio State's president on June 30. He had served as OSU president since 2014. University of California's board of regents approved the move on Tuesday. The UC system has 10 campuses, five medical centers and three nationally affiliated labs. It has 280,000 students and 230,000 faculty and staff.


