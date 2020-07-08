Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: Australian PM defends Melbourne lockdown

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a shutdown of the nation’s second-largest city is necessary and promised continuing financial support for businesses that fear they won’t survive a second lockdown.

The Victoria state government said Melbourne and part of its surrounds will lock down for six weeks from Wednesday night because the rate of coronavirus spread was unsustainable.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the federal government’s medical advice agreed with the Victorian government that the move was necessary.

He says “I hope it isn’t for that long. I hope it’s for a shorter period as possible.”

Morrison says Australia’s seven other states and territories would continue to relax pandemic restrictions.

Victoria authorities announced another 134 cases in the latest 24 hours.

Breaches of infection controls at Melbourne hotels where international travelers are required to isolate for 14 days have been blamed for much of the disease spread. The state government last week responded by banning new arrivals at Melbourne Airport for two weeks.

Morrison said he wanted to reduce the numbers of Australian citizens, permanent residents and foreigners exempt from Australia’s travel ban landing at Australian airports because of the strain on hotel quarantine.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus as health authorities scramble to stem transmissions tied to places such as churches, temples, restaurants and workplaces. The figures on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 13,244 infections, including 285 deaths. Twenty-nine of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul area, which has been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May. At least...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down 06:25

 New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown [Video]

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

Starting on Wednesday, millions of Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Man Befriends Wild Raven [Video]

Man Befriends Wild Raven

Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: I'd always had ravens visit but never stick around and never let me get close. Bill just seemed to want to know me. I..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published
Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone [Video]

Dog destroys expensive sofa after left home alone

This is the moment a shocked owner discovered his pet dog had destroyed his new £2,800 sofa - when he found the stuffing scattered across his living room.Jaccob [CRRCT] Mckay, 26, went for a breakfast..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: Australian PM defends Melbourne lockdown

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a shutdown of the nation’s second-largest city is necessary and promised continuing financial...
Seattle Times

Asia Today: Australian state's cases spike, borders to shut

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded a death and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday as...
SeattlePI.com

Asia Today: Australian state’s cases spike, borders to shut

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded a death and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday as...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this