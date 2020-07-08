Global  

CRVS, HEPA Jump On COVID-19 Drug Bandwagon, LVGO In Good Health, NVAX Joins $100 Stock Price Club

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Today's Daily Dose brings you news about the pipeline progress of Annovis Bio, new entrants in the COVID-19 drug development space, Livongo Health's upbeat preliminary Q2 revenue, Regeneron's BARDA contract, Novavax stock price touching new high and Mallinckrodt's near-term regulatory catalyst.
 As the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise in South Florida, the amount of Remdesivir, a drug which has been found to help COVID-19 patients, has run out at Miami's Jackson Health System.

