Warren Buffett gives $2.9 billion to charity, lifting his total contributions to $37 billion in 14 years Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

· *Warren Buffett gave around $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to charity this week.*

· *The billionaire investor and Berkshire CEO gifted nearly 16 million shares to five philanthropic groups including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.*

· *Buffett has now donated more than $37 billion worth of Class B... · *Warren Buffett gave around $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to charity this week.*· *The billionaire investor and Berkshire CEO gifted nearly 16 million shares to five philanthropic groups including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.*· *Buffett has now donated more than $37 billion worth of Class B 👓 View full article