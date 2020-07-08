Walmart To Launch New Subscription Program Walmart+ In July: Report
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Walmart is planning to launch a new subscription program, Walmart+, in late July, according to a report by Recode. The new membership program, which is likely to be direct competitor to Amazon Prime, will cost $98 per year. Walmart+ is expected to include fuel discounts at Walmart gas stations, unlimited same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise from Walmart Supercenters...
Walmart is close to launching its membership program, in direct competition to online retail giant Amazon.com's overly popular Prime service, according to a published media report, citing sources. Conway G. Gittens has more.
NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York..