Walmart To Launch New Subscription Program Walmart+ In July: Report

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Walmart is planning to launch a new subscription program, Walmart+, in late July, according to a report by Recode. The new membership program, which is likely to be direct competitor to Amazon Prime, will cost $98 per year. Walmart+ is expected to include fuel discounts at Walmart gas stations, unlimited same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise from Walmart Supercenters...
 Walmart is close to launching its membership program, in direct competition to online retail giant Amazon.com's overly popular Prime service, according to a published media report, citing sources. Conway G. Gittens has more.

