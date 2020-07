சு.சரவணன் @savukku @rajinikanth This not only for him #Rajinikanth, many were given levy under this sam e act. It's common ru… https://t.co/b5n6B5zP3i 12 hours ago NewsMeter The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate have registered a case against Hyderabad-based GVK group and officials of Mu… https://t.co/G9B41vgZvN 22 hours ago Vijay Govind #Bank #fraud: ED slaps biggest ever FEMA notice of Rs 7,220 crore on Kolkata firm Enforcement Directorate has charg… https://t.co/MBw69IHxO5 2 days ago Ultrascan 419 ED files fresh chargesheet in Rajasthan fraud medical claim PMLA case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a… https://t.co/N1LWKMC1A4 4 days ago The State Sentinel Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators begin third round of questioning of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel a… https://t.co/MTiIUvqSit 6 days ago narasimhas🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: Senior Congress leader #AhmedPatel is being questioned for the third day by a team of Enforcement Directorate (#ED) officia… 6 days ago IndiaToday Senior Congress leader #AhmedPatel is being questioned for the third day by a team of Enforcement Directorate (#ED)… https://t.co/krLCHkwNY6 6 days ago Shreekantjhala RT @ians_india: Tightening its noose around #Congress leader #AhmedPatel,a team of Enforcement Directorate (@dir_ed) on Thursday arrived at… 6 days ago