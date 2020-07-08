Q BioMed set to supply cancer bone pain drug outside US under new named patient program Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) has struck a global distribution partnership with Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services (CCPS), which will allow it to supply patients outside the United States with the firm's cancer bone pain drug Strontium89. The biotech unveiled the named patient program distribution agreement on Wednesday in a statement, adding that it expects to fulfill orders within the next 30 to 60 days. READ: Q BioMed expects sales revenue from Strontium89 this quarter as it updates shareholders "We are very happy we can enable non-US physicians to prescribe a safe, effective and non-opioid treatment to their bone metastasis pain patients," said Denis Corin, chief executive at Q BioMed. "Our partnership with Caligor Coghlan ensures that patients all around the world suffering from bone cancer pain can find non-opioid pain relief from this well established drug." More than 10 million people globally suffer from pain associated with metastatic cancer in the bone and can benefit from Strontium89, noted Q BioMed. The Named Patient Program provides patients and physicians access to commercially approved medicines that are not available to them in their own country and for nearly two years, there has been limited or no availability of this therapy throughout the world, after GE Healthcare stopped manufacturing it in December, 2018, said Q BioMed. "Pain from advanced cancer is an area which often goes under represented in the medical community. We have seen first hand the benefit and impact of treatments like Strontium89 to those who are suffering. Q BioMed has made it a mission to bring comfort to those who need it most and at a time when pain should be the last thing they worry about," added Lynn Waltzman, senior director of early access programs at CCPS. Q BioMed and Caligor Coghlan aim to announce further details regarding the availability of Strontium89 via the program throughout Europe and AsiaPac regions later in July. Shares in Q BioMed New York nudged up 0.64% on Wednesday to $1.58 each. Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

