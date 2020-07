Rishi Sunak unveils job retention bonus scheme



Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the UK faces “profound economic challenges”, and that the economy contracted by 25% in two months.Mr Sunak has announced a “jobs retention bonus”.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 22 hours ago

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package



Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago