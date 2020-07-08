Global  

Dogecoin volumes spike 683% after viral TikTok challenge urges buying spree

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Dogecoin volumes spike 683% after viral TikTok challenge urges buying spree· *Dogecoin trading activity spiked on Tuesday as a new TikTok challenge urging viewers to buy the cryptocurrency went viral.*
· *TikTok user James Galante began urging followers to buy Dogecoin in late June, claiming they could "all get rich" by pushing its value to $1 per coin. The challenge has since garnered hundreds of...
