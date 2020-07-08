Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy after 200 years in business
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Brooks Brothers, known for selling its classic men’s dress shirts since 1818, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The New York-based retailer said it filed for bankruptcy protection in Wilmington, Delaware, “to facilitate a value-maximizing sale process” and to “ensure that the iconic Brooks Brothers brand is positioned to continue serving its loyal customers for years to come.” Brooks Brothers said it will halt manufacturing at its three U.S. factories on Aug. 15 and look…
