Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge dismisses GM's bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors’ lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better contract terms than GM.

In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote that GM’s alleged injuries were not caused by FCA violating federal racketeering laws. He wrote that GM has not stated a claim that can be granted, so the case must be dismissed.

GM said it disagreed with the ruling and will pursue legal remedies.

The ruling came after a federal appeals court on Monday overturned Borman’s order that the CEOs of both companies meet in person to talk about settling the case. But the court denied GM’s request to assign the case to another judge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Judge dismisses GM’s bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler

 DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors’ lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better...
Seattle Times

Appeals court delays meeting between GM, Fiat Chrysler CEOs

 DETROIT (AP) — Three federal appeals judges have delayed a court-ordered meeting between the CEOs of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to try to settle a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

woozleweasels

All Kinds of Nope RT @CTVNews: A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors' lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to g… 15 minutes ago

kelleyroot

Kelley Root Judge dismisses GM's bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler https://t.co/mCDxAuO9it via @crainsdetroit @Automotive_News @hm_lutz 15 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Judge dismisses GM's bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 34 minutes ago

JohnHotsforu

john williams Judge dismisses GM's bribery lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler https://t.co/ArijGCvSL4 48 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors' lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union l… https://t.co/c6oynEVh08 51 minutes ago