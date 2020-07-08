Stanford to cut almost a third of varsity sports after next season

Global  

Stanford University will cut 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs — including field hockey, fencing, men's rowing and squash — and eliminate 20 jobs to close an athletics department budget deficit expected to reach more than $25 million. But the school said Wednesday that the changes will occur after the sports' 2020-21 seasons, if restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic allow them to play this year. "We understand that the timing of this announcement, in early summer and against a backdrop…
