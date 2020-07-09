Global  

One dead and four injured in London crane collapse

SBS Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A person was killed and four others injured when a crane collapsed at a building site in Bow, east London, emergency services said. The 20-metre crane fell onto a site where flats were being constructed and into two nearby terraced houses, the London Fire Brigade said.
One person dead after crane collapses in east London 00:33

 A person has died after a crane collapsed on houses in Bow, east London, on Wednesday afternoon, London Ambulance Service said.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the crane collapsed on a site where flats are being constructed and crashed on to two adjacent terrace houses in Compton Close on Wednesday...

