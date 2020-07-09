One dead and four injured in London crane collapse
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () A person was killed and four others injured when a crane collapsed at a building site in Bow, east London, emergency services said. The 20-metre crane fell onto a site where flats were being constructed and into two nearby terraced houses, the London Fire Brigade said.
