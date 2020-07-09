Global  

Downtown businesses file lawsuit against RNC, Trump campaign

bizjournals Thursday, 9 July 2020
Several downtown Jacksonville business owners have filed a lawsuit against the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump's reelection campaign for being a "public nuisance." The complaint alleges the RNC and Trump campaign could be injurious to the health, welfare and property rights of the community. The convention, which will be hosted at VyStar Veterans Arena, is expected to attract thousands of people. The complaint further alleges the event would pose a greater threat to the…
