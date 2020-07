You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Landlords sue Gov. Andy Beshear to resume evictions in Northern Kentucky



A Cincinnati-area attorney is filing a lawsuit against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to open evictions courts in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties after a months-long moratorium on evictions due to.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:07 Published 1 day ago Bars try to stay afloat following Gov. Ducey's executive order



With Governor Ducey's recent executive order, many bars have temporarily closed. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:48 Published 5 days ago Gov. Ducey orders 30-day closure of some businesses, school opening delayed



Gov. Doug Ducey announced new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona at a news conference Monday afternoon. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this