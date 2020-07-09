|
Alert: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends Hong Kongers' visas after security law imposed
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends Hong Kongers' visas after security law imposed.
Related videos from verified sources
China converts HK hotel into security office
China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02Published
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong
Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
