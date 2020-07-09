Global  

Alert: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends Hong Kongers' visas after security law imposed

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends Hong Kongers' visas after security law imposed.
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law

Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law 02:40

 Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council says he is still fighting for democracy.

