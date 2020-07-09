Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Altech Chemicals completes stage-2 construction work at HPA plant site in Malaysia

Proactive Investors Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has completed the remaining stage-2 construction works at its high-purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Construction activities at the site recommenced in early June 2020, following the easing of the Malaysian Government’s COVID-19 Movement Control Order which was imposed on March 18. Substation inspection and function checks.  Outstanding stage-2 construction involved completion of the site electrical substation, which primarily consisted of internal fit-out, drainage, sewage and landscaping. These works have now finished, and this marks the completion of all works included in the stage 2 construction scope by the appointed EPC contractor Metix (a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMS group, Germany). A formal handover inspection of the substation was completed toward the end of June 2020 and the small number of identified punch list items were all rectified by June 30. Completed electrical substation. The electrical substation is a critical path item and Altech will now proceed to make the substation available to the local electricity service provider TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) for the installation of switchgear and the incorporation of the substation into the local electrical grid.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Lawmakers introduce construction site reform policies following teen's death

Lawmakers introduce construction site reform policies following teen's death 02:05

 The death of a 16-year-old who fell more than 100 feet at a construction site is prompting change in Tennessee. State and local leaders are introducing legislation with the hope to prevent another construction site death.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Construction Workers Help Blind Woman When she Accidentally Walks on Site [Video]

Construction Workers Help Blind Woman When she Accidentally Walks on Site

This blind woman accidentally walked on to a construction site on the sidewalk. She stepped in wet cement and soiled her shoes. The see two construction workers helped her by washing her shoes and then..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:11Published
Small fire at Circa construction site [Video]

Small fire at Circa construction site

Crews put out a small fire at the Circa construction site. Fire officials say workers noticed something was wrong. The fire happened on the 4th floor while crews were doing some electrical work.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Electrical fire at Circa construction site [Video]

Electrical fire at Circa construction site

Crews are on the scene of an electrical fire at the Circa construction site in downtown Las Vegas. Check KTNV.com for updates.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Capital 🔥 Altech Chemicals completes stage-2 construction work at HPA plant site in Malaysia 3 days ago

fintechinshorts

FinTech InShorts Altech Chemicals: Completes stage two construction of HPA plant #FinTechInShorts #partnerships #funding… https://t.co/S2iWqjdRkd 3 days ago

themarketherald

The Market Herald Altech Chemicals (ATC) has completed stage two construction work at its high purity alumina (HPA) plant in Malaysia… https://t.co/HQVZlyr99V 3 days ago

newswiresau

Newswires $ATC Altech Chemicals completes stage-2 construction work at HPA plant site in Malaysia (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/wUYnTPcBOC 3 days ago

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Altech Chemicals completes stage-2 construction work at HPA plant site in Malaysia https://t.co/BSvcHItUni #fintwit #ASX #finance 3 days ago