Altech Chemicals completes stage-2 construction work at HPA plant site in Malaysia

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has completed the remaining stage-2 construction works at its high-purity alumina (HPA) plant site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Construction activities at the site recommenced in early June 2020, following the easing of the Malaysian Government's COVID-19 Movement Control Order which was imposed on March 18. Substation inspection and function checks. Outstanding stage-2 construction involved completion of the site electrical substation, which primarily consisted of internal fit-out, drainage, sewage and landscaping. These works have now finished, and this marks the completion of all works included in the stage 2 construction scope by the appointed EPC contractor Metix (a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMS group, Germany). A formal handover inspection of the substation was completed toward the end of June 2020 and the small number of identified punch list items were all rectified by June 30. Completed electrical substation. The electrical substation is a critical path item and Altech will now proceed to make the substation available to the local electricity service provider TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) for the installation of switchgear and the incorporation of the substation into the local electrical grid.


