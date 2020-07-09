Warren Buffett tumbles to his lowest ever position on the list of the world's richest people after a $2.9 billion charity donation
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () · Billionaire investor Warren Buffett donated $2.9 billion worth of Class B shares in his Berkshire Hathaway charity this week, taking his total philanthropic contributions to $37 billion in 14 years.
· The donation, however, has pushed him to his lowest ever position on Bloomberg's widely cited Billionaires Index.
· Buffett...
