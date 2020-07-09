Warren Buffett tumbles to his lowest ever position on the list of the world's richest people after a $2.9 billion charity donation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Musk Richer Than Buffet



Elon Musk is officially richer than Warren Buffett. Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, continues to hit record highs. Musk is worth 70-billion dollars. Tesla stock is up 259% in 2020.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World



Elon Musk has become the seventh wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Warren Buffet. The move up the list came after Tesla stock surged and Buffet made a $3 billion charitable donation. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry



In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this