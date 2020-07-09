Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores, cruises prepare to sail Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





________________________



RETAIL:



— Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter. The chain reported its quarterly sales dropped 49% due to temporary store closures amid the pandemic. Online sales soared 82%.



— The Buckle is seeing improving sales as more of its stores reopen. The fashion retailer said Thursday that sales for the five-week period ended July 4 rose 26.8% from a year ago. Buckle began temporarily closing stores in mid-March. Since then, it's reopened 438 stores. It currently runs 446 retail stores in 42 states.



— Big 5 Sporting Goods is also seeing a resurgence in its business since reopening stores. The sporting goods retailer's same-store sales dropped 28.2% in the first half of the second quarter with stores shuttered, according to preliminary data. However, the metric climbed 15.5% in the second half of the quarter as stores began reopening. For the entire fiscal second quarter, same-store sales declined 4.2% compared with a year earlier.



— Helen of Troy, whose brands include OXO, Hydro Flask and Vicks, is reporting its fiscal first-quarter sales increased 11.8%. Online sales rose about 33%. Sales for the health and home segment climbed 29%. Beauty sales rose 5%, including Drybar.



TRAVEL & LEISURE:



— Carnival Corp.'s AIDA Cruises will restart sailings next month. The German cruise line will have three ships making trips: the AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on Aug. 5 from Hamburg; the AIDAmar will depart from Rostock-Warnemünde on Aug. 12... The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Thursday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus.________________________RETAIL:— Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter. The chain reported its quarterly sales dropped 49% due to temporary store closures amid the pandemic. Online sales soared 82%.— The Buckle is seeing improving sales as more of its stores reopen. The fashion retailer said Thursday that sales for the five-week period ended July 4 rose 26.8% from a year ago. Buckle began temporarily closing stores in mid-March. Since then, it's reopened 438 stores. It currently runs 446 retail stores in 42 states.— Big 5 Sporting Goods is also seeing a resurgence in its business since reopening stores. The sporting goods retailer's same-store sales dropped 28.2% in the first half of the second quarter with stores shuttered, according to preliminary data. However, the metric climbed 15.5% in the second half of the quarter as stores began reopening. For the entire fiscal second quarter, same-store sales declined 4.2% compared with a year earlier.— Helen of Troy, whose brands include OXO, Hydro Flask and Vicks, is reporting its fiscal first-quarter sales increased 11.8%. Online sales rose about 33%. Sales for the health and home segment climbed 29%. Beauty sales rose 5%, including Drybar.TRAVEL & LEISURE:— Carnival Corp.'s AIDA Cruises will restart sailings next month. The German cruise line will have three ships making trips: the AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on Aug. 5 from Hamburg; the AIDAmar will depart from Rostock-Warnemünde on Aug. 12... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published 4 hours ago Bed Bath & Beyond Plans To Close 200 Stores Over The Next Two Years 00:25 There is no word on which stores will be closed. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is Your Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing?



Amid a dismal earnings report, Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of approximately 200 stores over the next two years. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:44 Published 1 hour ago Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores



Victoria’s Secret announced on Thursday that the company will close 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada and Bath & Body Works will be closing an additional 50 stores nationwide. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published on May 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores, cruises prepare to sail Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter

Newsday 16 minutes ago





Tweets about this