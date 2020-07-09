Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores, cruises prepare to sail

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Thursday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus.

________________________

RETAIL:

— Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter. The chain reported its quarterly sales dropped 49% due to temporary store closures amid the pandemic. Online sales soared 82%.

— The Buckle is seeing improving sales as more of its stores reopen. The fashion retailer said Thursday that sales for the five-week period ended July 4 rose 26.8% from a year ago. Buckle began temporarily closing stores in mid-March. Since then, it's reopened 438 stores. It currently runs 446 retail stores in 42 states.

— Big 5 Sporting Goods is also seeing a resurgence in its business since reopening stores. The sporting goods retailer's same-store sales dropped 28.2% in the first half of the second quarter with stores shuttered, according to preliminary data. However, the metric climbed 15.5% in the second half of the quarter as stores began reopening. For the entire fiscal second quarter, same-store sales declined 4.2% compared with a year earlier.

— Helen of Troy, whose brands include OXO, Hydro Flask and Vicks, is reporting its fiscal first-quarter sales increased 11.8%. Online sales rose about 33%. Sales for the health and home segment climbed 29%. Beauty sales rose 5%, including Drybar.

TRAVEL & LEISURE:

— Carnival Corp.'s AIDA Cruises will restart sailings next month. The German cruise line will have three ships making trips: the AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on Aug. 5 from Hamburg; the AIDAmar will depart from Rostock-Warnemünde on Aug. 12...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Bed Bath & Beyond Plans To Close 200 Stores Over The Next Two Years

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans To Close 200 Stores Over The Next Two Years 00:25

 There is no word on which stores will be closed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Your Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing? [Video]

Is Your Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing?

Amid a dismal earnings report, Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of approximately 200 stores over the next two years.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published
Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores [Video]

Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Victoria’s Secret announced on Thursday that the company will close 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada and Bath & Body Works will be closing an additional 50 stores nationwide. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores, cruises prepare to sail

 Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter
Newsday


Tweets about this