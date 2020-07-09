Global  
 

CFO climbs ranks at St. Jude with new titles, responsibilities

bizjournals Thursday, 9 July 2020
The CFO for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been promoted. Pat Keel, who took on the CFO role in 2016, will now carry the titles of EVP and chief administrative and financial officer. Keel will continue to lead the HR and financial services department and will now also oversee the following departments: Environmental Services Facilities Design and Construction Facilities Operations and Maintenance Food Services Biomedical Engineering Gift Shop Security On the promotion, Dr.…
