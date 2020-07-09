Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johns Hopkins, city spearheading new mobile Covid-19 testing

bizjournals Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
City health officials and Johns Hopkins Medicine are spearheading a new effort to provide mobile coronavirus testing in hard-hit areas of Baltimore. The city has been offering coronavirus testing to city residents at sites like the Pimlico Race Course and the Baltimore Convention Center, as part of a public-private partnership that includes Hopkins, University of Maryland Medical Center and the city health department. The health department has also been working to combine data on testing and confirmed…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Gov. JB Pritzker Announces 12 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Teams

Gov. JB Pritzker Announces 12 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Teams 07:05

 Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced the state is expanding its COVID-19 testing efforts, with 12 new mobile testing teams focusing on hard-hit communities across Illinois.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US?

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:21Published
MLB umpires do virtual giveaway of teddy bears to kids at Johns Hopkins Children's Center [Video]

MLB umpires do virtual giveaway of teddy bears to kids at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

As they prepare for a shortened baseball season, a few umpires with Major League Baseball took the time to spread happiness to sick kids at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:11Published
Mayor, Schools Chancellor Share Update On Fall Reopening [Video]

Mayor, Schools Chancellor Share Update On Fall Reopening

Mayor Bill de Blasio shares update on reopening New York City schools in the fall

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 45:32Published

Tweets about this