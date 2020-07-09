Johns Hopkins, city spearheading new mobile Covid-19 testing
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () City health officials and Johns Hopkins Medicine are spearheading a new effort to provide mobile coronavirus testing in hard-hit areas of Baltimore. The city has been offering coronavirus testing to city residents at sites like the Pimlico Race Course and the Baltimore Convention Center, as part of a public-private partnership that includes Hopkins, University of Maryland Medical Center and the city health department. The health department has also been working to combine data on testing and confirmed…