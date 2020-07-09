Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the Trump administration supports a 2nd round of stimulus checks, adding it can be deposited into bank accounts 'very quickly'
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () · Mnuchin said the administration supported another round of stimulus payments and said they could be deposited into bank accounts rapidly.
· "We can get that into hard-working Americans' bank accounts very, very quickly. The level and the criteria, we'll be discussing with the Senate," Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview.
