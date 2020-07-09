Global  
 

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the Trump administration supports a 2nd round of stimulus checks, adding it can be deposited into bank accounts 'very quickly'

Business Insider Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the Trump administration supports a 2nd round of stimulus checks, adding it can be deposited into bank accounts 'very quickly'· Mnuchin said the administration supported another round of stimulus payments and said they could be deposited into bank accounts rapidly.
· "We can get that into hard-working Americans' bank accounts very, very quickly. The level and the criteria, we'll be discussing with the Senate," Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview.
Video credit: PoliticKing - Published
Trump economic adviser: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead

Trump economic adviser: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead

 White House economic adviser Stephen Moore tells Larry why he thinks suspending payroll taxes is better for the economy than another round of stimulus checks. Plus, why he thinks the president is right to go after China for Covid-19 reparations.

