Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the Trump administration supports a 2nd round of stimulus checks, adding it can be deposited into bank accounts 'very quickly' Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Mnuchin said the administration supported another round of stimulus payments and said they could be deposited into bank accounts rapidly.

· "We can get that into hard-working Americans' bank accounts very, very quickly. The level and the criteria, we'll be discussing with the Senate," Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview.

·... · Mnuchin said the administration supported another round of stimulus payments and said they could be deposited into bank accounts rapidly.· "We can get that into hard-working Americans' bank accounts very, very quickly. The level and the criteria, we'll be discussing with the Senate," Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview. 👓 View full article

